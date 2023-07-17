17 July 2023

Five killed as small plane crashes into hangar during bad weather in Poland

Five people were killed and another five were injured when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a skydiving centre in bad weather in central Poland, rescuers have said.

The plane’s pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather were killed in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno, firefighters’ spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.

An additional five people were injured, two of them seriously, she said.

Chrcynno is about 45 kilometres (28 miles) north-west of Warsaw.

Firefighters and air ambulances took injured victims to local hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area.

Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters.

Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

