Five people seriously hurt after lift crashes to ground on building site
A temporary lift crashed to the ground on a building site in Sweden on Monday, seriously injuring five people, police have said.
Oscar Davila, of the Greater Stockholm fire department, told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that there were five people inside the lift “and they are seriously injured”.
Further details about their injuries were not immediately available.
The construction elevator fell about 66ft with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, north of the capital Stockholm, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.
Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into “work environment violations”.
Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.
A spokesman for the lift manufacturer told the Aftonbladet newspaper that the type of elevator has been used around the world for more than 20 years, and the company had never been involved in such an incident before.
