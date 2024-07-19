19 July 2024

Five people survive tourist helicopter crash in Bali

19 July 2024

Two Australian and three Indonesian nationals survived a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, after it became entangled in a kite string, officials said on Friday.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, owned by PT Whitesky came down in Pecatu village in the coastal area on the southern side of BaliAviation, , a statement from Indonesia’s transport ministry said.

Photos circulated by Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency showed the helicopter with five people on board — including the crew and passengers — crashed on a limestone cliff.

“All victims could be evacuated safely,” the agency in Bali said in a statement. Three of them were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Authorities say a team is being sent to the crash site for further investigation.

