25 August 2024

Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 11 dead

By The Newsroom
A flash flood following torrential rain on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island left 11 people dead on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams working with local residents recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province.

The team was working to retrieve one more body, according to Bram Madya Temara, an official from the island’s search and rescue agency.

The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud.

Heavy rain causes frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

