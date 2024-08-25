Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 13 dead
Torrential rain caused a flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island on Sunday, sweeping away residential areas and leaving 13 people dead, officials said.
The deluge cut off the main road and access to the village of Rua in North Maluku province, the hardest-hit area, and buried dozens of houses and buildings under the mud.
Search and rescue teams worked with locals to recover the bodies and look for those still missing.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said high-intensity rain is still possible in the Ternate City area and its surroundings in the coming days.
Local authorities advised residents to remain vigilant and heed instructions in case of further flooding.
Heavy rain causes frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions live in mountainous areas and near floodplains.
