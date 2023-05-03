03 May 2023

Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

By The Newsroom
03 May 2023

A total of 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of Rwanda, according to reports.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said on Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.

Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s south-west, are seeing heavy rainfall.

At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man armed with knife held by police after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into Buckingham Palace’

news

Fears of fatality after teenage boy opens fire at school in Serbian capital

world news

Eva Green speaks out after ‘painful and damaging’ court battle

world news