12 December 2021

Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

By The Newsroom
12 December 2021

The Foo Fighters have called off their concert at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”, event organisers said on Sunday.

The organisers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and fellow band members were “unable to travel” to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday’s concert.

“The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events,” the statement added.

The band offered no immediate comment about the issue on social media.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California, on Thursday and had been scheduled to end their rock tour in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, organisers said that Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France’s DJ Snake would perform at the concert that closes the Formula One season at Yas Island, off the east coast of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates

