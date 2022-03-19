19 March 2022

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris

By The Newsroom
19 March 2022

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said.

Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu, 42, was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving a group of people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about Aramburu’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league.

He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006, and was part of the Argentina team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup. He could play at wing or centre.

According to L’Equipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

The French rugby federation said it planned a tribute to Aramburu before Saturday’s Six Nations match between France and England at the Stade de France.

