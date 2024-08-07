Former Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez accused of abuse by ex-partner

The ex-partner of Argentina’s former president Alberto Fernandez has accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her, according to a court order.

The allegations shocked the country and threaten to further stain the reputation of the moderate leftist whose government many Argentines blame for deepening an economic crisis.

In the judicial order, the Buenos Aires federal court opened a criminal investigation into the accusations of “psychological terrorism”, phone harassment and physical abuse against Fernandez from Fabiola Yanez, his former partner of at least eight years and the mother of his second child.

The order said Ms Yanez, who testified by phone from her home in Madrid, has decided to press charges against Fernandez for threatening and “psychologically intimidating” her daily and causing her “minor injuries in a context of gender-based violence”.

The document did not give further details about her accusations of physical violence.

Fernandez, a left-leaning Peronist politician who was president of Argentina from 2019 to 2023, vigorously denied her allegations and promised he would prove to the courts “what really happened”.

“It’s false and what I’m now being accused of never happened,” he said in a statement posted on the social media platform X. He declined to say more to the media, citing his family’s privacy.

In the ruling, Judge Julian Ercolini granted Yanez a restraining order that prevents the former president from coming within 500 yards of her and from contacting her.

The judge barred Fernandez from travelling outside Argentina, and demanded that he “cease all forms of intimidation or harassment, both directly and indirectly” toward Ms Yanez. The ruling also asked Argentine authorities to provide Ms Yanez with police protection.

The court order comes weeks after Ms Yanez’s accusations first surfaced among thousands of leaked text messages under scrutiny by federal investigators in a separate embezzlement case against Fernandez.

That case accuses Fernandez of irregularities in awarding state insurance contracts – allegations he also denies.

In leaked texts exchanged with Fernandez’s former private secretary, Maria Cantero, Ms Yanez recounted episodes of abuse and harassment that occurred when she was pregnant with her now two-year-old son, Francisco.

The court document seen by AP said Judge Ercolini contacted her about the revelations in June, but Ms Yanez “did not wish to pursue criminal proceedings”.

But she changed her mind and on Tuesday contacted the Buenos Aires court to press charges against the former president.

Under the Peronist administration of Fernandez and his vice president, the powerful populist former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina descended into its worst economic crisis in two decades with surging inflation and deepening poverty.

Fernandez, a former law professor, chose not to run in Argentina’s 2023 election. Public outrage over the country’s tumbling fortunes helped propel the radical libertarian President Javier Milei to office.