Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘arrested in court’ in Islamabad

By UK Newsroom
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple corruption cases on Tuesday, officials from his party said.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the 72-year-old was arrested on court premises by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau.
Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has claimed the move was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.
