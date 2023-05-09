Powered By Pixels
09 May 2023

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘arrested in court’ in Islamabad

By UK Newsroom
09 May 2023

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple corruption cases on Tuesday, officials from his party said.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the 72-year-old was arrested on court premises by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau.

Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.

He has claimed the move was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.

