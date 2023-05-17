Powered By Pixels
17 May 2023

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

By UK Newsroom
17 May 2023

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan said police were surrounding his house in an upscale area of the eastern city of Lahore and he could be arrested.

But police said officers were surrounding the home because dozens of people linked to last week’s violent attacks on public property and military installations were hiding there.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house,” Mr Khan wrote on Twitter.

The development comes hours after Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Mr Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid.

So far, 3,400 suspects have been arrested and more raids are underway, he told a press conference.

