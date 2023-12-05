05 December 2023

Former Polish president Lech Walesa in hospital with Covid-19

By The Newsroom
05 December 2023

Lech Walesa, Poland’s 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been taken to hospital with a severe case of Covid-19, an aide said on Tuesday.

A post on Mr Walesa’s Facebook page shows him on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, with a caption that says “I have been hit by Covid”.

The aide, Marek Kaczmar, told Polish media that Mr Walesa is seriously ill, but under good care in a hospital in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he lives.

It is Mr Walesa’s second bout of Covid.

Starting in 1980, Mr Walesa spearheaded Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement that nine years later led to the peaceful ouster of communism from Poland and inspired other countries to shed Moscow’s domination.

In 1983, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990-95, he served as democratic Poland’s first popularly elected president.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

COMMENT: Time to halt the BBC juggernaut from mowing down independent journalism

business

Trading halted in hundreds of firms as London Stock Exchange suffers outage

financial news

Top rugby player Api Ratuniyarawa facing jail after admitting sexual offences

news