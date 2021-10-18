Breaking: Former US Secretary of State has died aged 84
By US Newsroom
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19 aged 84, his family said on Facebook.
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” they said.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” taking time to point out he was fully vaccinated.
