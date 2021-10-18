error code: 1003
18 October 2021

Breaking: Former US Secretary of State has died aged 84

By US Newsroom
18 October 2021

Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died from complications from Covid-19 aged 84, his family said on Facebook.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” they said.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” taking time to point out he was fully vaccinated.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nineties nostalgia: See supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and co in these incredible throwback photos

fashion and beauty

We must show unbreakable resolve after ‘attack on democracy’ says former PM Gordon Brown

news

Matt Hancock United Nations job offer said to have been withdrawn

news