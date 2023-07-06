06 July 2023

Four killed in Russian missile attack on Lviv

By The Newsroom
06 July 2023

Four people have been killed by a Russian missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the interior minister has confirmed.

Ihor Klymenko said another nine people had been injured in Thursday’s attack.

The city’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged with emergency service workers searching in the debris for more people trapped.

In a video message to people in Lviv, Mr Sadovyi said the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s invasion last year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on the messaging app Telegram, saying: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives!

“There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”

Mr Zelensky also posted drone footage showing wrecked buildings from above. Third and fourth floors of the struck building were ruined.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

'Shark attacks' prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island

news

Get your brollies out! Today's weather in London

news

King of Wimbledon Roger Federer welcomed back to Centre Court for first time since his retirement

tennis