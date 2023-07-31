Four people killed as Russian missiles hit Zelensky’s home town

Russian missiles have slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and wounding dozens of others as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukraine’s interior minister said.

One of the two missiles destroyed a section of the apartment building between the fourth and ninth floors, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Video showed black smoke billowing from corner units and burned out or damaged cars on a tree-lined street.

A 10-year-old girl was among those killed, Mr Klymenko said.

Dnipro governor Serhii Lysak said 53 people were wounded in the morning attack, which also destroyed part of the four-storey university building.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six in the regional capital, according to Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.

A bus was also hit as Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk multiple times on Monday, on Mr Pushilin said.

Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

In Kryvyi Rih, video showed rescue crews working through the wreckage from the part of the university building that was demolished.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk province, Serhii Lysak, said the morning attack wounded 31 people, including four children. It was not possible to reconcile different casualty figures.

Kryvyi Rih, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has seldom been targeted by the Kremlin’s forces since the war began in February 2022.

But bombardment with missiles, artillery and drones has been a hallmark of Moscow’s tactics since the full-scale invasion, with some aerial attacks hitting civilian areas. Russian officials insist they only take aim at legitimate military targets.

That approach has continued during Kyiv’s recently launched counteroffensive that is trying to drive Russian forces out of occupied areas.

Ukraine’s president said that “in recent days, the enemy has been stubbornly attacking cities, city centres, shelling civilian objects and housing.

“But this terror will not frighten us or break us,” Mr Zelensky said in a social media statement.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has sought to take the war deep into Russia, reportedly using drones to hit targets as far away as Moscow.

The latest strike, on Sunday, damaged two office buildings a few miles from the Kremlin.