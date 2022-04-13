13 April 2022

Four presidents take train to Kyiv to show support for ‘dear friend’ Volodymyr Zelensky

By UK Newsroom
13 April 2022

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said they are heading for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Twitter posts by the leaders showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railway passenger car, but did not give details about the trip.

“We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelensky,“ Estonian President Alar Karis said in his post.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits of Latvia also are on the trip.

