Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway

19 March 2022

Four US soldiers have been killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted that they were killed in a crash on Friday night.

“The soldiers participated in the Nato exercise Cold Response,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”

