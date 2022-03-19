Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway
By The Newsroom
Four US soldiers have been killed in a plane crash during a Nato exercise in Norway unrelated to the Ukraine war.
Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Store tweeted that they were killed in a crash on Friday night.
“The soldiers participated in the Nato exercise Cold Response,” he said.
“Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers’ families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit.”
