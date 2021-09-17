France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over submarine deal

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (Jens Schlueter/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
20:55pm, Fri 17 Sep 2021
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a backlash over a submarine deal.

Mr Le Drian said in a statement that the decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

He said the cancellation by Australia of a big contract to buy French conventional submarines in favour of nuclear-powered subs built with US technology is “unacceptable behaviour”.

