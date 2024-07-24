French authorities foil several plots to ‘destabilise’ the Paris Olympics

French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics, officials have said, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.

France has been on high alert over the past few weeks as preparations to host the Olympics hit the final stretch.

The Games officially kick off with a lavish and high-security opening ceremony on the River Seine on Friday.

Paris prosecutors said on Wednesday that they had arrested a 40-year-old Russian-born man at his Paris apartment man on suspicion of planning to “destabilize the Olympic Games.”

He was charged with “conducting intelligence work on behest of a foreign power” with an aim to “provoke hostilities in France”, crimes punishable with a 30-year sentence in France, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office.

During an official search of the suspect’s home in Paris, police agents found items that “raised fears of his intention to organize events likely to lead to destabilization of the Olympic Games,” prosecutors said.

The Games’ organisers are facing major security challenges, including cyberattack concerns, amid high international tensions because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

There are also elaborate disinformation campaigns orchestrated out of Russia, targeting the Olympics and France’s recent elections, according to French officials and cybersecurity experts in Europe and the United States.

Earlier Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview that a young man was arrested in Gironde, a region in the south west of France, on suspicion of “planning a violent action against the Olympic Games”.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man Tuesday on accusations that he was planning to target the “organisation of the Games”, Mr Darmanin said.

He did not give details on the suspect’s potential targets or whether they were in Paris or in other French cities hosting Olympic events that run through August 11.

“We are still working on this case … (we) avoid giving details … but we think there is a link,” Darmanin said. “It’s been established that this person wanted to attack the Olympic Games.”

Paris has deployed 35,000 police officers each day for the Olympics, with a peak of 45,000 for the opening ceremony. In addition, 10,000 soldiers are taking part in security operations in the Paris region.

A 10,000-strong military force is patrolling streets and sites in the Paris region and carrying out other security missions.

France is also getting help from more than 40 countries that have sent at least 1,900 police reinforcements.