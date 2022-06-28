28 June 2022

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

By The Newsroom
28 June 2022

France’s lower house of parliament has elected Yael Braun-Pivet, from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, as its new speaker – the first woman to hold the post.

The National Assembly opened its first session on Tuesday since legislative elections this month shook up France’s political landscape, depriving Mr Macron’s party of its majority.

Mr Macron’s alliance still has the most seats, but no longer enough to comfortably adopt laws.

The leftist Nupes coalition is the biggest opposition force, and hopes to challenge Mr Macron’s plans to cut taxes and raise the retirement age.

The far-right party of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen won a record number of seats, and is expected to press for anti-immigration policies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three in custody after 46 bodies found in southern Texas lorry trailer

world news

Three killed and dozens injured as US passenger train derails after crashing into truck in Missouri

world news

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

world news