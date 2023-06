French police officer who shot boy, 17, investigated for ‘voluntary homicide’

Magistrates will investigate a police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old driver for “voluntary homicide”, French prosecutors said after two days of violent fires and violent protests.

Protesters set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs as unrest spread to some other French cities and towns overnight, despite increased security efforts and the president’s calls for calm.

The killing of 17-year-old Nahel during a traffic stop on Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods around France.

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache said that based on an initial investigation, he concluded that “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met”.

Two magistrates have been named to lead the investigation, he said.

Under the French legal system, which differs from the US and British systems, magistrates are often assigned to lead investigations.

Mr Prache said he asked for the officer to be held in custody. That decision will be made by another magistrate.

Nahel’s surname has not been released by authorities or by his family.

In earlier statements, lawyers for the family spelled the name Nael.

Clashes first erupted on Tuesday night in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed, and the government deployed 2,000 police to maintain order on Wednesday.

But violence resumed after dusk.

Police and firefighters struggled to contain protesters and extinguish numerous blazes through the night that damaged schools, police stations and town halls or other public buildings, according to a spokesperson for the national police.

The national police on Thursday reported fires or skirmishes in multiple cities overnight, from Toulouse in the south to Lille in the north, though the nexus of tensions was Nanterre and other Paris suburbs.

Police arrested 150 people around the country, more than half of them in the Paris region, the spokesperson said.

She was not authorised to be publicly named according to police rules.

The number of hurt was not immediately released.

French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency security meeting on Thursday about the violence.

“These acts are totally unjustifiable,” Mr Macron said at the beginning of the meeting, which aimed at securing hot spots and planning for the coming days “so full peace can return”.

Later, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said 40,000 police officers will be deployed overnight to quell the violence.

Some 130 officers have been hurt so far, justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said.

“All this has to stop,” he said.

Mr Darmanin later gave a higher figure of 170.

None are life-threatening, he said.

Mr Macron also said it was time for “remembrance and respect” as Nahel’s mother called for a silent march on Thursday in his honour in the square where he was killed.

Multiple vehicles were set ablaze in Nanterre and protesters shot fireworks and threw stones at police, who fired repeated volleys of tear gas.

Flames shot out of three storeys of a building and a blaze was reported at an electrical plant.

Fire damaged the town hall of the Paris suburb of L’Ile-Saint-Denis, not far from France’s national stadium and the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The police officer accused of the killing is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and could face preliminary charges as soon as Thursday, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

French activists renewed calls to tackle what they see as systemic police abuse, particularly in neighbourhoods like the one where Nahel lived, where many residents struggle with poverty and racial or class discrimination.

Government officials condemned the killing and sought to distance themselves from the police officer’s actions.

Mr Macron called the killing “inexplicable and inexcusable” and called for calm.

“Nothing justifies the death of a young person,” he told reporters in Marseille on Wednesday.

Videos of the shooting shared online show two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car before the vehicle pulls away as one officer fires into the window.

The videos show the car later crashed into a post nearby.

The driver died at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

Bouquets of orange and yellow roses now mark the site of the shooting in Nanterre’s Nelson Mandela Square.

Speaking to Parliament, prime minister Elisabeth Borne said: “The shocking images broadcast yesterday show an intervention that appears clearly not to comply with the rules of engagement of our police forces.”

Deadly use of firearms is less common in France than in the United States, though several people have died or sustained injuries at the hands of French police in recent years, prompting demands for more accountability.

France also saw protests against racial profiling and other injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.

Asked about police abuses, Mr Macron said justice should be allowed to run its course.

A lawyer for Nahel’s family, Yassine Bouzrou, said they want the police officer prosecuted for murder instead of manslaughter.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, was among many shocked by what happened.

“I hurt for my France,” he tweeted in his native tongue.