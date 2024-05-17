17 May 2024

French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attack

By UK Newsroom
17 May 2024

France’s Interior Ministry has said police have shot and killed an armed suspect who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that the armed individual was “neutralised” on Friday morning and thanked officers for their “reactivity and their courage”.

The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news