French police shoot man suspected of planning synagogue attack
By UK Newsroom
France’s Interior Ministry has said police have shot and killed an armed suspect who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that the armed individual was “neutralised” on Friday morning and thanked officers for their “reactivity and their courage”.
The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox