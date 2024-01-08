08 January 2024

French prime minister resigns after political tensions over immigration

By The Newsroom
08 January 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president’s office said.

Ms Borne’s resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation, backed by Mr Macron, to strengthen the government’s ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Ms Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Mr Macron’s re-election for a second term.

She was France’s second female prime minister.

The statement from Mr Macron’s office said Ms Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

The president posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Ms Borne’s work “has been exemplary every day”.

“You have implemented our project with stateswomen’s courage, commitment and determination. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Mr Macron wrote.

