French prosecutors launch probe into Marine Le Pen’s election campaign finances
The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary investigation into suspected illegal financing of far-right French leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign during the 2022 presidential election.
The office told The Associated Press that the judicial probe opened on July 2 into allegations of accepting a financial loan, misappropriation of property, fraud and forgery.
The investigation was opened after a report from the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing dating from 2023.
The body is responsible for monitoring candidates’ expenses. In French elections, candidates are barred from exceeding a certain spending limit.
French media reports said that Ms Le Pen is not the only candidate in the 2022 presidential election singled out by the body.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox