19 November 2021

Friday prayers campaign encourages Kosovo Muslims to get the jab

19 November 2021

Kosovo’s health authorities are trying a new technique to urge people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

They are cooperating with the Muslim community at Friday prayers.

Imams around Kosovo called on the faithful to have the jab, and medical teams waited in the mosques’ yards to inoculate believers.

Friday prayers

Despite a recent fall in daily new cases Kosovo authorities fear a faster spread of the Delta variant which has been noted recently in the country.

Kosovo recorded only 11 cases and no deaths on Thursday.

Some 42% of the 1.8 million population have been vaccinated.

