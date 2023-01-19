Friends express concern for British actor Julian Sands after he goes missing

Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

After the news was reported, All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West wrote on Twitter: “Please, please let Julian Sands be okay. A friend and an inspiration. Awful news.”

Film producer Cassian Elwes also wrote on Twitter: “I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated.

“A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.”

In reply to this post, actors Rufus Sewell, Barbara Crampton, Frances Fisher and Elizabeth Perkins also shared their hope that Sands is OK.

Sewell, known for The Man In The High Castle, wrote: “God, I really hope he’s ok.”

Sands is known for his breakout role, the period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He has also starred in Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement shared with the PA news agency: “On Friday January 13, at about 7.30pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

“Sheriff’s department search and rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

The spokesperson added that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.

Previously, the department urged hikers to “think twice and heed warnings” following treacherous weather in the region.

The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the last four weeks.

Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, was born in Yorkshire.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987 he was married to future Evening Standard and Today editor, Sarah Sands, with whom he shares a son, while he also has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.