27 April 2022

Fruity near-miss for Macron as re-elected French president targeted by tomatoes

By The Newsroom
27 April 2022

Newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly avoided being pelted by what looked like a small sackful of cherry tomatoes as he waded through a boisterous and packed crowd in a market north-west of Paris.

About six of the small fruits, some orange, some red, contained in what looked like a blue plastic bag, flew over the head of the French leader and bounced off the shoulder and arm of two men beside him, according to broadcaster BFM-TV’s video.

Mr Macron himself seemed oblivious of the near-miss until someone in the crowd shouted “projectile” and bodyguards raised arms over the president’s head to cover him.

Emmanuel Macron is protected with an umbrella after a projectile was thrown during a walkabout at the Saint-Christophe market square in Cergy, a Paris suburb (Benoit Tessier, Pool via AP) (AP)

Someone then unfurled a black umbrella to shield Mr Macron, and his security detail steered him to cover under a nearby market stall parasol.

The president sheltered there for a few moments until things calmed down.

Mr Macron, ostensibly unharmed and unperturbed, then happily continued his walkabout in Cergy-Pontoise, mingling and talking to people at the market.

He told reporters he visited the working-class neighbourhood as part of his previously stated pledge to unite France after the bruising presidential campaign.

The 44-year-old comfortably beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the election run-off on Sunday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

287 UK MPs banned from entering Russia for ‘whipping up Russophobic hysteria’

world news

Ed Sheeran, corgi puppets and giant Queen creations to star in Platinum Jubilee pageant

news

Four victims of Bermondsey stabbing horror officially identified

news