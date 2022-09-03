Fuel leak halts Nasa’s second attempt to launch moon rocket
Nasa’s new moon rocket has sprung another dangerous fuel leak, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322ft (98-metre) rocket, the most powerful ever built by Nasa.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team tried to plug Saturday’s leak the way they did the last time: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of removing the gap around a seal in the supply line.
They attempted this twice, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Ms Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of effort.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox