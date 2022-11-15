15 November 2022

G20 leaders to echo UN call to end war in Ukraine

By The Newsroom
15 November 2022

A draft declaration by leaders of the G20 under discussion on Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members.

The statement “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine”, in reiterating the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution.

The G20 draft statement seen by Associated Press reporters also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia. It also says G20 was not the forum for resolving security issues.

The careful wording of the statement reflects the tensions prevailing at the summit, which includes leaders from Russia and China as well as many other countries that have sought to hold a neutral stance on the conflict.

