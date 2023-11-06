Powered By Pixels
06 November 2023

Gaza health ministry says Palestinian death toll is greater than 10,000

By The Newsroom
06 November 2023

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has jumped over 10,000.

The figures released Monday mark a grim milestone in what has quickly become the deadliest round of fighting since Israel’s establishment 75 years ago.

The war erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed over 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage in a rampage that Israel described as the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion.

The health ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians.

The vast majority of the dead are believed to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, though Israel says over 500 errant rockets launched by Palestinian militants have landed inside Gaza.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Just Stop Oil protesters smash glass protecting National Gallery painting

news

William apologises for Kate not travelling to Singapore - and explains why

news

Police petrol-bombed and fire crews attacked in shocking Bonfire Night disorder

news