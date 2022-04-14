14 April 2022

German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of oligarch Usmanov

By The Newsroom
14 April 2022

German authorities said they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said that, after “extensive investigations” and despite “offshore concealment”, it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Mr Usmanov’s sister.

Superyacht Dilbar was launched in 2016 at a reported cost of more than 648 million dollars (£493 million).

The US and EU last month announced economic sanctions against Alisher Usmanov over his ties to Vladimir Putin (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

German police office said German authorities worked in Brussels to ensure that European Union sanctions applied to the owner.

It says the yacht can no longer be sold, rented or loaded.

The United States and the EU last month announced economic sanctions against Mr Usmanov, a metals magnate, over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

