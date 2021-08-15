Germany and Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75 after battle with Alzheimer’s disease

Gerd Muller the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Muller also helped West Germany to European Championship glory in 1972 and won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

Muller died on Sunday morning after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

His former club Bayern revealed the news with a statement which read: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

Gerd Muller holds the World Cup aloft after West Germany’s victory in 1974 (AP).

“The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

Affectionately known as ‘Der Bomber’, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winner against Holland at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in 1974.

During 15 years at Bayern, Muller hit a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches.

He also won the Ballon d’Or in 1970 among a host of other individual and collective awards and honours.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: “Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans.

“Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.

“Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”

Former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Oliver Khan, now the club’s chief executive, described Muller as “one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern”.

He added: “His achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

“As a player and a person, Gerd Muller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”