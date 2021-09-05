Germany’s coronavirus cases pass four million

(Matthias Schrader/AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
12:15pm, Sun 05 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

More than four million people have contracted coronavirus in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s disease control agency has said.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,005,641 cases on Sunday, but the actual number is likely much higher as many infections go unnoticed.

The institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Top health officials have urged more citizens to get vaccinated.

More than 61% of the German population – 50.9 million people – are fully vaccinated, but that is less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency on Saturday reported 10,835 new cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

Sign up to our newsletter

World

Coronavirus

Germany

AP