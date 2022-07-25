25 July 2022

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies age 83

By The Newsroom
25 July 2022

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at age 83, his publicist has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the classic 1990 crime film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, as well as playing Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

Sorvino died on Monday with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

A statement released by Sorvino’s publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

