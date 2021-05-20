Greek villages and monasteries evacuated as wildfire damages homes

A wildfire burns houses in Greece
A wildfire burns houses in Greece (AP)
By The Newsroom
8:18am, Thu 20 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A large wildfire in Greece has damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain.

Fire service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved in a bid to try to contain the blaze some 45 miles west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

A wildfire burns near a village in Greece (AP)

Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many holiday homes.

Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.

Firefighters in Greece battle the wildfire (AP)

No injuries have been reported.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.

Sign up to our newsletter

Greece

Wildfire

AP