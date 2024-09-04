04 September 2024

Greta Thunberg among six detained at anti-Israel demonstration in Denmark

By The Newsroom
04 September 2024

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among six people who were detained in Denmark, police said, after a demonstration against the University of Copenhagen for co-operating with Israeli universities where demonstrators shouted pro-Palestinian slogans.

The group was detained on Wednesday for suspected trespassing after police said they briefly occupied one of the entrances to the university. They were all later released.

Police evicted the demonstrators after they hung an anti-Israel banner from one of the windows of the university’s old administration building in central Copenhagen.

