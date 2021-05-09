Gunmen kills seven, including girlfriend at Colorado birthday party shooting, then kills himself

President Trump state visit to Ireland
President Trump state visit to Ireland (PA Archive)
By US Newsroom
22:23pm, Sun 09 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Seven people are dead after a man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado

The shooting happened just after midnight at a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries – who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children.

He walked inside and began shooting before killing himself, police said.

Police on Sunday had not identified the shooter or victims. Children at the shooting were placed with relatives.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Shooting

Deaths