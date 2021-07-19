Haiti’s interim premier to quit in wake of president’s assassination

A picture of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise hangs on the wall of his former residence, behind interim prime minister Claude Joseph (Joseph Odelyn/AP) (AP)
By The Newsroom
16:18pm, Mon 19 Jul 2021
Haiti’s elections minister said that interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down.

The move comes in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Mathias Pierre said negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry, whom Mr Moise had designated to replace Mr Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.

The change follows a statement from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Mr Joseph, calling on Mr Henry to form a government.

