Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death
The husband of tragic cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has voiced his anger after Alec Baldwin claimed he was not responsible for her death.
The 63-year-old actor was rehearsing a scene for Western Rust last October when he accidentally discharged a gun that fatally shot Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Taking part in a sitdown interview with George Stephanopoulos for an Unscripted primetime special which aired on ABC in December, Baldwin detailed the moment of her death, but insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger.
Matt Hutchins, who shared a nine-year-old son with his late wife, called Baldwin’s failure to take accountability “absurd”.
In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today, he said: “I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.
“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not [responsible] is absurd to me.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that Hutchins’ family – including husband Matt – had filed a lawsuit against Baldwin for wrongful death.
The Beetlejuice star has also been hit with lawsuits from crew members over the tragedy, which he has sought to have dismissed.
He maintains that he was unaware that the gun contained a live load.
