01 May 2024

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

By The Newsroom
01 May 2024

Hamas leaders say they are studying a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian mediators and hope to respond by Thursday, according to a statement the militant group sent to The Associated Press late on Wednesday.

The current round of truce talks between Israel and Hamas appears to be serious, but the sides remain far apart on one key issue — whether the war should end as part of an emerging deal.

“Most probably tomorrow, Thursday, God willing the mediators will be given a response,” the Hamas statement said.

Repeating their core positions, Hamas leadership said they are working on a response to the proposal that results in an end to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, deliveries of much-needed humanitarian aid, and a start to rebuilding the devastated territory, as well as freeing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

According to an Egyptian official familiar with the plan, Israel has offered an extended halt in fighting and withdrawal of troops from the territory.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his determination to attack the southern city of Rafah in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

