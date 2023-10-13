13 October 2023

Hamas says 70 people, mostly fleeing women and children, died in Israeli strikes

By The Newsroom
13 October 2023

Hamas officials say that 70 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on convoys fleeing Gaza City.

Hamas’ media office says the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City.

It was not immediately clear who the target of the airstrikes was, or whether militants were among the passengers.

The Israeli army ordered residents to evacuate the city early on Friday ahead of an expected ground invasion.

