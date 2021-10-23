error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Harrison Ford reunited with lost credit card in Sicily thanks to tourist

Harrison Ford has been reunited with a credit card he lost during a stay in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily, thanks to a German tourist, police said.

The tourist found a credit card with Ford’s name on it and handed it into the local police station in the town of Mondello.

Officers tracked the actor down and returned the card, police said.

Harrison Ford was staying in a beach town near Palermo, Sicily (PA) (PA Archive)

Italian media published a photo of the smiling actor holding the card up for the camera alongside two officers and the local commander.

Mondello is known for its long sandy beach.

