Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit the UK next month for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan will also travel to Germany as part of their trip to support “several charities close to their hearts”, their spokesperson said.

The couple will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, on September 5.

Meghan will give the keynote address in Manchester (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

Meghan, a counsellor for the organisation, will give the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

The pair will also meet a group of summit delegates doing “outstanding work on gender equality”, One Young World said.

The Sussexes will then head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8.

Their visit to the UK will be the first time they have been back in the country since the Jubilee celebrations in early June, when they attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Harry and Meghan at the Jubilee service in June (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

It falls in the same week the new prime minister is due to be announced and asked to form a Government by the Queen.

Harry’s 96-year-old grandmother is expected to return to London from her annual summer break at Balmoral to carry out her head of state duties, and is likely the duke will want to visit to the monarch.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Security will be at the forefront of Harry’s mind as he travels from his home in California for the high profile appearances.

The duke, who quit as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK.

Last month, he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.