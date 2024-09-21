Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Heavy rain has triggered landslides and floods in a northern region of Japan, leaving one person dead and several missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the highest level of alert for heavy rain across several cities in the Ishikawa prefecture, including Suzu and Wajima on the northern coast of the Noto peninsula.

In Suzu, one person died and another was missing after being swept into floodwaters. Another went missing in the nearby town of Noto, according to the prefecture.

In Wajima, four people were missing following a landslide at a construction site. They were among 60 construction workers repairing a tunnel damaged by an earthquake in January, NHK reported, adding that one other was missing due to floods at a different location in the city.

NHK footage at a coastal area of Wajima showed a wooden house torn and tilted after it was apparently hit by a landslide from a steep hill, with muddy water still flowing down.

In Noto town, two people were seriously injured while visiting their quake-damaged home when a landslide struck them.

At least 12 rivers in Ishikawa breached their banks as of late Saturday morning, according to the Land and Infrastructure Ministry. Residents were urged to use maximum caution against possible mudslides and building damage.

Up to 20cm of rainfall is predicted in the region within the next 24 hours through to Sunday lunchtime, the JMA said.

“Heavy rain is hitting the region that had been badly damaged by the Noto earthquake, and I believe many people are feeling very uneasy,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Mr Hayashi said the government “puts people’s lives first” and its priority was search and rescue operations.

He also called on residents to pay close attention to the latest weather and evacuation advisories and take precautions early, adding that Self Defence Force troops have been dispatched to Ishikawa to join rescue efforts.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries from the heavy rain but many homes were flooded and some residents in two districts in Wajima have been stranded following landslides.

A number of roads flooded by muddy water were also blocked. Hokuriku Electric Power Company said about 6,500 homes were without power.

Heavy rain also fell in the nearby northern prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, threatening flooding and other damages, officials said.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the region on January 1, killing more than 370 people and damaging roads and other key infrastructure.