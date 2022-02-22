22 February 2022

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

22 February 2022

Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since February 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system.

Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP) (AP)

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

