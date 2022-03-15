15 March 2022

Hopes rise for detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she gets passport back

By UK Newsroom
15 March 2022

Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her passport returned and a British negotiating team is in Tehran, her MP has said.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since her arrest in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government – allegations she has always denied.

A £400 million debt relating to a cancelled order for 1,500 Chieftain tanks dating back to the 1970s had been linked to the continued detention of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK-Iranian dual nationals held in the country.

On Tuesday, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted: “I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back. She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now. I will keep posting updates as I get them.”

According to her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani, when asked whether Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, said: “I am hopeful that we will have good news soon.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hopes rise for detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she gets passport back

world news

Star Hobson’s mother Frankie Smith to have sentence for toddler’s death reviewed

news

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

world news