Hundreds evacuated amid fire at oil refinery

Indonesia refinery fire
Indonesia refinery fire (AP)
By The Newsroom
7:47am, Mon 29 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

At least 500 people have been evacuated from a nearby village after a massive fire broke out at a refinery in Indonesia’s West Java province.

Residents of Balongan were moved to two evacuation centres following the fire at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery.

Authorities urged residents to stay calm and keep away from the fire.

Smoke billows from the fire at a refinery (AP)

Four residents injured while passing through the area suffered burns and were being treated in hospital.

Pertamina officials said the cause of the fire was not clear, but there was lightening and heavy rain at the time the massive blaze broke out.

Television reports showed explosions and thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames filling the sky.

Sign up to our newsletter

Indonesia

Fire

AP