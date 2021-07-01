Hundreds of deaths could be linked to US-Canadian heatwave

A young boy runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta (AP)
By The Newsroom
6:05am, Thu 01 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hundreds of deaths have likely been caused by the heatwave moving across Canada and the US Northwest, authorities say.

The chief coroner of the Canadian province British Columbia said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon.

Lisa Lapointe said about 165 people normally would die in the province over a five-day period, adding that many of the most recent deaths could be heat related.

Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon in the US have been tied to the heat, and at least 20 in Washington state.

The heatwave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more extreme.

Sign up to our newsletter

Canada

Heatwave

AP