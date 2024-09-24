Hurricane John hits Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding
Hurricane John struck Mexico’s southern Pacific coast on Monday after strengthening from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in a matter of hours.
The hurricane’s rapid intensification caught authorities off guard as they scrambled to update their guidance to residents and keep pace with the stronger storm, bringing fierce winds and heavy rainfall.
It made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.
By early on Tuesday, John had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with 100mph (160kph) maximum sustained winds, according to the US National Hurricane Centre. It was expected to batter Punta Maldonado and the nearby tourist hubs Acapulco and Puerto Escondido before being weakened over the high terrain inland.
The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour at landfall.
Hurricane John was expected to generate possibly catastrophic flash flooding and life-threatening mudslides, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.
Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to tell his nation to prioritise their lives.
“Seek higher ground, protect yourselves and do not forget that life is the most important thing; material things can be replaced. We are here,” he wrote.
