14 October 2024

Iceland heading for snap election after governing coalition collapses

By The Newsroom
14 October 2024

Iceland appears headed for a snap election after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson pulled the plug on the Nordic nation’s fragile governing coalition.

The Prime Minister is expected to ask President Halla Tomasdottir on Monday to formally dissolve Iceland’s parliament, the Althingi, for an election on November 30, national broadcaster RUV reported.

Mr Benediktsson’s centre-right Independence Party has governed since April with the centrist Progressive Party and the Left Green Movement.

He said the coalition partners disagreed over issues including immigration, energy policy and the economy.

Iceland has a population of about 385,000. The country suffered through years of economic upheaval after its debt-swollen banks collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, but has become a major draw for tourists eager to see its glaciers and waterfalls, the Northern Lights and its frequently active volcanoes.

Repeated eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the country’s southwest have displaced several thousand people and strained public finances.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Saudi wealth fund buys 40% stake in prestigious West End store Selfridges

financial news

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cleared of sex offences by German court’

news

Boki the brown bear set for brain surgery this week in UK medical first

news